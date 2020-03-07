Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dermody's Funeral Homes
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Ara Kuyumjian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ara Kuyumjian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ara Kuyumjian Obituary
We are saddened to announce that, after a short struggle with cancer, Ara Kuyumjian passed away on March 2, 2020, at Juravinski Hospital. Beloved partner of Karen Wells for 33 years. Loving father to Michael Kuyumjian and father-in-law to Lenore. Cherished grandfather to Kylie and Dylan. Former spouse of Christina Kuyumjian. Loving brother-in-law to Don and Cindy Wells. Proud uncle to Erica Harrison and Jordan Wells. And great-uncle to Moses, Clifford and Sarah Harrison. Also missed by cousins Arto and Ani Yuzbasiyan and Sonia and Jay Harlan, by step-sister Vicki and nieces Vilma and Rita. Ara was a federal government employee at Human Resources Development Canada for 28 years. He was one of the godfathers and founding members of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Hamilton. Ara also enjoyed many years of sailing, fellowship and volunteerism with the Burlington Boating and Sailing Club. A visitation will be held at the PX Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Avenue, Hamilton from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Assistance Program, St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Hamilton or a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -