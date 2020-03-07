|
|
We are saddened to announce that, after a short struggle with cancer, Ara Kuyumjian passed away on March 2, 2020, at Juravinski Hospital. Beloved partner of Karen Wells for 33 years. Loving father to Michael Kuyumjian and father-in-law to Lenore. Cherished grandfather to Kylie and Dylan. Former spouse of Christina Kuyumjian. Loving brother-in-law to Don and Cindy Wells. Proud uncle to Erica Harrison and Jordan Wells. And great-uncle to Moses, Clifford and Sarah Harrison. Also missed by cousins Arto and Ani Yuzbasiyan and Sonia and Jay Harlan, by step-sister Vicki and nieces Vilma and Rita. Ara was a federal government employee at Human Resources Development Canada for 28 years. He was one of the godfathers and founding members of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Hamilton. Ara also enjoyed many years of sailing, fellowship and volunteerism with the Burlington Boating and Sailing Club. A visitation will be held at the PX Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Avenue, Hamilton from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Assistance Program, St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Hamilton or a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020