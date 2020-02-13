Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arden McSwain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arden McSwain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arden McSwain Obituary
1939-2020 Suddenly on February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Finch). Proud father of Shawn, Kurtis and Kristen, Mark, Sharon. Gramps loved his grandchildren, Kalista, Alicia, Nicole, Cameron, Haley, Nathan. Predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Lillian and his brother Garnet. Survived by his brother Curtis and family of Halifax, NS. Arden was a long time employee of Hoover Canada. An avid golfer who most recently played at Cayuga Golf Club. Always quick with a joke, ready to put a smile on your face. He will be missed. Cremation has taken place. To share memories, an informal gathering has been arranged on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Holiday Inn, 3063 South Service Road, Burlington from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arden's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -