1939-2020 Suddenly on February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Finch). Proud father of Shawn, Kurtis and Kristen, Mark, Sharon. Gramps loved his grandchildren, Kalista, Alicia, Nicole, Cameron, Haley, Nathan. Predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Lillian and his brother Garnet. Survived by his brother Curtis and family of Halifax, NS. Arden was a long time employee of Hoover Canada. An avid golfer who most recently played at Cayuga Golf Club. Always quick with a joke, ready to put a smile on your face. He will be missed. Cremation has taken place. To share memories, an informal gathering has been arranged on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Holiday Inn, 3063 South Service Road, Burlington from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020