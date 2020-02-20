Home

James Reid Funeral Home, Cataraqui Chapel
1900 John Counter Blvd.
Kingston, ON K7M 7H3
(613) 544-3411
After a life well-lived, it is with both sorrow and gratitude that we announce the passing of Arie den Otter in his 91st year. Arie passed away at his home in Kingston, Ontario peacefully, surrounded by many in his family, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born in IJsselmonde, the Netherlands, on August 25, 1929. He immigrated to Canada in 1952 where, with a zest for adventure, he built a new life, initially in Dundas, Ontario and for the last decade in Kingston, Ontario. Arie's ardent love for his family will be much missed by his children: Jeffrey (Cyndi) den Otter, Janice (Jason d.) Romyn, Sandra den Otter (Simon Moore), Norine den Otter (Roger Richer). Dear grandfather to Aneke (Tim), Rianna (Jeb), Nicholas (Jana), Lieneke (Keillor), Zachary, Arjen (Rebecca), Timothy, Sophie, Imogen, Simone, Jasper, Lukas, Isobel and great-grandchildren Amariah, Jubilee, Leah, Ava, Myles, Stella and Abraham. He is also fondly remembered by Marina den Otter (nee Paul), the mother of his children, his brother Joe and his nieces and nephews (Edith, Jack, Jane, Dianne, David and Alan). He is predeceased by his siblings Gerrit, Leo, Katerina and his son-in-law Jason Romyn. His children and grandchildren are grateful for his dedication to their education, his delight in their achievements, his conscientious work ethic, the judicious advice modestly delivered, his wry wit and his never ending inventiveness. Arie lived his quiet faith in dedication to helping others. "You will show me the path of life; in your presence is fulness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore (Ps 16:11). The family is grateful for the expertise of Dr. Michael Green and the Queen's Family Medicine team and the gentle and generous care provided by Berlinda Espinoza Cabaling, Beverly Espinosa Alvaran and Ria Francisco, St. Elizabeth's Health Care and CBI nurses. A private family funeral service was held at St. John's Anglican, Portsmouth, Kingston, Ontario on February 18, 2020. A commemoration of his life will be held in Ancaster, Ontario in the spring. Online condolences may be directed to: www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020
