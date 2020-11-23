BERGSHOEFF, Arie- 1936 - 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Arie on Friday November 20th, 2020 at the age of 83 , the Lord took him home after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of the late Marlene (2018). Cherished father of Christine and Kenneth and son in law James. Much loved grandfather of Cameron (Jenny), Donovan (Leonie), Shelby (Krista) and a great granddaughter Holly. Dear brother of Henrietta, Tina and Ilon. Predeceased by his sister Ella and brother Chris. Arie was retired from E.D. Smith and was a retired Auxiliary Sergeant with the O.P.P. Burlington Detachment. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service was held with interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In Arie's memory, donations to Emmanuel House would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
.