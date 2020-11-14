It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Arek on November 12, 2020. Beloved spouse of Barbara. Loving father of Sandra. He will be sadly missed by his family in Poland. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday from 5-8 pm with Vigil Prayers at 6 pm. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 63 Highway 20 East, Stoney Creek on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10 am. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery.