1/1
Armando Pietrorazio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Armando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on July 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Francesca (nee De Angelis). Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Armando was the proud owner of Abruzzo Construction. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., Hamilton, on Wednesday, July 8, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please keep in mind, the physical distancing and wearing of a mask is mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved