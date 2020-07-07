Armando Pietrorazio

Peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on July 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Francesca (nee De Angelis). Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Armando was the proud owner of Abruzzo Construction. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., Hamilton, on Wednesday, July 8, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please keep in mind, the physical distancing and wearing of a mask is mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait.