It is with heavy hearts we announce Arnold's passing at the age of 50. Arnold is predeceased by his mother, Frida. Beloved husband to Angel. Dear step-dad to Sadie, Dallis, Brandon and Cavalli. Survived by his father Ralph and siblings Wally, Kevin and Christine. Arnold will be dearly missed by many more family and friends, especially by his brothers from the club life. Arnold had a passion for motorcycles, he loved his bikes as much as his family. He was a gentle giant, known for his big heart and was always there for those that needed him. A special thank you to the staff of Juravinski for their compassionate care. As per Arnold's wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca