Arthur E. Eddenden


1928 - 09
Arthur E. Eddenden Obituary
Art Eddenden was born in 1928 and was married to Bettine from 1951 until her passing in December, 2015. Loving father to Michael (& Donna Eng), Peter, Leslie Harshaw (& Paul) and Sarah (& Aaron Berardi). Grandfather to Alexander & Ian, David, Sasha & Liam, Michael (and Kayla) & Thomas, and Adelaide & Max. Great grandfather to Annika. Art was an art director in advertising as well as a published author of mystery novels and short stories. Art was a funny man. He never met a beer he didn't like, he had made peace with his second eldest chasing a curler's dream - though he believed curlers to be the sterile offspring of snowmobilers and bowlers - and he liked his hamburgers burnt. His hands were big and warm, his ski turns were wide and smooth, and his sweaters were neatly folded and colour coordinated. In his version of heaven, he just shot a 79, had a hot shower and now sees Mom as he opens the front door. Sport weinies and cashmere v-necks, Dad. We all love you very, very much. There will be a celebration of Art and Bettine on Sunday, March 8 from 2-4 at the Burlington Golf & Country Club.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020
