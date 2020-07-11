Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hamilton General Hospital. Beloved husband and best friend to Gwen (Gawley) for 63 years. Much loved father of Michael (Kim), Heather, Mark (Grace). Loving Grandfather of Craig (Lindsay), Dannika (Kevin), Zachary (Amy), Courtney, A.J. (Kelly), Andrew, Chris (Emily), Rebecca (Nick). Great Grandfather of Caeden. Survived by brother Allan (Myrna) and predeceased by sister and brother- in-law Martha and Douglas Duncan, UK. Sadly missed by sisters-in-law Barb Paluck and Pat Young and brother-in-law John Young. Remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada, UK and Australia. Born in Hamilton Bermuda, Woody immigrated to Canada in 1945 with his mother and settled in Dundas ON. He started his career in Property Assessment in Dundas in 1953 and eventually became Assessment Commissioner in Hamilton Wentworth, Toronto and Halton/Peel, as well as Head of Quality Control, (Head office Oshawa), for the Province of Ontario. He was a long-time member of West Flamboro Presbyterian Church, serving in many different capacities. Upon retiring in 1989 he was passionate about serving his community and was a charter member of the Optimist Club of Greensville. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending summers at the cottage with family & friends. Winters he could be found in his workshop creating beautiful pieces of furniture & toys. He would never turn down a good single malt scotch. The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Hamilton General Hospital for the care given to Woody and the compassion shown to our family. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. If you wish, donations in Woody's memory to the general fund of West Flamboro Presbyterian Church, 262 Middletown Rd, Dundas, ON L9H 5E1, would be appreciated.



