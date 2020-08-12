1/1
Arthur Frederick HALEY
Peacefully at Grey Bruce Health Services, Wiarton late Sunday evening August 9, 2020. Arthur 'Art' Haley of Wiarton in his 105th year. Beloved husband of the late Lily Alberta Haley (nee Wismer). Cherished father of David and his wife Peggy of Aberfoyle, Dorothy Haley and her partner Ron Hicks of Hamilton, Jeannette Jackson of Wiarton, Ross and his wife Aileen of Owen Sound and Diane Brundage and her partner Liz Inglis of Bancroft and father-in-law of Cliff (Anne) Gilbert of Purple Valley. Dear grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of 17 and great-great-grandfather of five. Predeceased by daughter Sharon Gilbert, granddaughter Darlene Atkinson, son-in-law Ron Jackson, brothers Martin and Frederick and sisters Mary and Eva. Private family arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, Wiarton. Interment Colpoy's Bay Cemetery. A public service will be held once restrictions have eased and it is safe to gather in large numbers. Expressions of remembrance to the Wiarton Salvation Army, St. John's United Church or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 12, 2020.
