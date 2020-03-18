Home

Arthur HAREK

Arthur HAREK Obituary
Peacefully at West Haldimand Hospital on Monday, March 16, 2020 of Waterford in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Anne (Pasinek). Loving father of Linda (and Doug) Johns, Allyson Schira, Cheryl (and David) Sayer, Janice (and David) Frystak, Alan (Ben) Harek, Barbara (and Mark) Lalonde, and son-in-law Doug Slack. Proud grandpa of Joslyn, Doug Jr., Leanne, Johnny, Michael, Jodi (and Terry), Lyndsay (and Tim), Leah, Spencer, Simon, Autumn, Benjamin grandson-in-law Bart, and many great grandchildren. Dear uncle of Rob Pasinek and family. Predeceased by daughter Debbie Slack, and grand-daughters Meredith and Bobbie. Friends may be received at THOMPSON-MOTT FUNERAL HOME, Waterford Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rev. Peggy Bartlett officiating. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy the family would appreciate donations to Stedman Community Hospice or Heartache 2 Hope. www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020
