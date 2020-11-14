1/1
Arthur IRELAND
1933-04-09 - 2020-11-09
At his cottage in Algonquin Highlands, Arthur Earl Ireland passed away suddenly on Monday, November 9, 2020. He lived all his life in Burlington until his death at the age of 87. He leaves his beloved wife Lillian (nee Somerville) of 57 years, his sons Douglas (Cathy), and Jeffrey (Kelly), and grandsons Alex and Jayden, also step-grandchildren Kayla, Jennica, Corey, and three step great-grandchildren. Also left to mourn are many relatives and friends. Arthur was employed for 33 years as a Quality Control Inspector at International Harvester/J.I. Case, Hamilton Plant. He and Lillian were avid modern square dancers that also saw them travel across Canada to many conventions. In his retirement years he became a member of Country Heritage Park in Milton. He began his hobby of creating 1/16 size implements of the Farmall era and took his collection to many farm shows. Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation or service. There may be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Country Heritage Park in Milton would be greatly appreciated by the family. Condolences/ Memories/ Photos can be shared at facebook.com/groups/ArthurIreland (Arthur Ireland 1933-2020 Celebration of Life) and the link can also be found on Jeff Ireland Facebook page. www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
