It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arthur McLaren (Art) Sykes in his 94th year at Brightwater Senior Living in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Predeceased in 2015 by his loving wife of 64 years, Margaret (Mimi). He will be deeply missed by his children Arthur (Cathie Mellerup), Randall (Brenda) and Barb (Grant Wilson) as well as his five granddaughters Jessica, Danielle, Kathleen, Elizabeth and Jordy and his four great-grandchildren Ava, Ayden, Liam and Maxwell. His thirty-three years in various sales and sales management positions at Algoma Steel allowed Art and his family to experience living in Hamilton, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Calgary. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date, when conditions allow. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Knox Presbyterian Church, 461 Elizabeth Street, Burlington, ON L7R 4B1