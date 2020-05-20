Arthur Ralph KINGMA
Suddenly, but at the appointed and perfect time, the Lord took home his child, Arthur Kingma out of his earthly suffering on May 17, 2020 in his 71st year. Beloved husband of 47 years to Gloria Kingma (nee Alexander). Much loved father and grandfather to Melanie and Alan Datema (Meaghan, Caleb and Cassie, Noah and Victoria, Naomi), Derek and Kristy Kingma (Sadie, Colm, Tess), and Melissa and Jeremy Muis (Annika, Jesse, Katherine). Dear brother and brother-in-law of Jitsche "Judy" Kingma, Jim and Dorothy Kingma, Peter and Margaret Kingma, Lloyd and Fenny Kingma, Jeanette and Peter Feenstra, Raymond and Susan Alexander, Susan and Miki Szabo and Harry and Carolyn Alexander. Private family visiting hours have been scheduled. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed from Dunnville Canadian Reformed Church on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m., Rev. J. VanWoudenberg officiating. Interment at Melick Cemetery. For the livestream link or to sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com "... but they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint." Isaiah 40: 31


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.
