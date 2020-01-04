|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arthur Vanderwoude, son of Nell and the late Edward Vanderwoude, father of Shannon, brother of Sheldon (Joyce), Rick (Karen) and Michele (Stephan), uncle to Jody (Giovanni) and Lee (Santana), nephew and cousin to members of the Vanderwoude and Koppert families, and friend to many more. Art was born in Ontario but his heart and soul belonged to the mountains and terrain of Canada's North and West. He made the Yukon his home for many years, where he hiked, hunted, fished and paddled the rivers and remote wilderness, making friends wherever he went. Eventually, he left Whitehorse for Calgary, where his engineering expertise and talent for precision machining allowed him to achieve a successful career, and where he spent the rest of his life. Art enjoyed exploring and travelling, reading novels, listening to great music and playing a good game of golf, but his greatest love and source of pride and happiness was his daughter, who meant more to him than anything in the world. A private celebration of life is planned for the family. We invite anyone who knew and spent time with Art to please share your thoughts and memories with us at www.evanjstrong.com/listings. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Calgary Drop In Centre Society at www.calgarydropin.ca/donate/.