It is with heavy hearts we announce his peaceful passing at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Minnie McAndrew (nee Pope). Loving father of Shelley Sanders (the late John) and Scott McAndrew (Sandy). Cherished grandfather of Rebecca Sanders (Jeff) and great-grandfather of Olivia, Pyper and Hunter. Survived by his sisters Elizabeth and Dorothy. Art is a retired supervisor of Firestone and long time member of the Hamilton Gun Club. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Special thank you to Dr. Cheryl Lynn Allaby for her care and compassion. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Cremation to follow. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend events at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the visitation on Art's memorial page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the Funeral Home. All visitors are asked to please follow COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Art to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital would be sincerely appreciated.