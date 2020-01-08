|
Peacefully after a lengthy battle, on Saturday January 4, 2020, Ashley Eileen Elizabeth left us to be with the angels. Survived by her mother Judy Ferguson. Mother of Lucas, Elizabeth, Caidence and Heather. She will be missed by her sister April, brother Trevor and her partner Trevor. We await for her future guidance to embrace us. With love from all, Dad, Nada, Caidence. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive, Stoney Creek on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow.