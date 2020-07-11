1/1
Ashton James "Jim" ARCHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ashton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital in his 80th year. Jim will be missed by daughter Laurel Oakes (Dwayne), brother Eric (Carol) and sister Margaret Mercer. He will be fondly remembered by daughter-in-law Michelle Archer and grandchildren Brayden, Macey, great-granddaughter Ruby, and his wife Marlene Archer. Predeceased by his son Christopher Archer (2017). Jim retired from Stelco after more than 30 years of service and was a long-time resident of Stoney Creek. Many thanks to brother Eric for his help and care to Jim over the last few years. A private family interment will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved