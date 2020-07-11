Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital in his 80th year. Jim will be missed by daughter Laurel Oakes (Dwayne), brother Eric (Carol) and sister Margaret Mercer. He will be fondly remembered by daughter-in-law Michelle Archer and grandchildren Brayden, Macey, great-granddaughter Ruby, and his wife Marlene Archer. Predeceased by his son Christopher Archer (2017). Jim retired from Stelco after more than 30 years of service and was a long-time resident of Stoney Creek. Many thanks to brother Eric for his help and care to Jim over the last few years. A private family interment will be held at a later date.



