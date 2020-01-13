|
|
Peacefully on January 10, 2020, in her 87th year our beautiful mother Assunta passed away surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of her late husband Carmine of 46 years. Cherished mother of Agnese (Renato), Casalanguida, and Josie (Sam), Gentile. Dearest Nonni of Pat (Sandy) Casalanguida, Diane (Walter) Cisternino, Carmen (Kristina) Casalanguida, Michael (Tanya) Casalanguida, Sam, and Laura Gentile. Treasured great-grandmother of her nine precious great-grandchildren. Survived by her brother Emilio (Carla), Fusaro, Incoronata, Giuseppe, Nicoletta, the late Carmela Fusaro, and the late Giovanni Fusaro, the late Matilda Fusaro, and the late Elena Bagnoli. Survived by her brother-in-law Nicola (Erminia) Bagnoli, the late Agnese (Pasquale) Gallo, and the late Filippo Bagnoli. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, close family and friends. The family is grateful for the loving attention she received at The Wellington nursing home, including the wonderful care she received from the doctors, nurses in the express unit and 5W floor of the General Hospital. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Vigil prayers at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 416 Mohawk Rd. E., Hamilton on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery to follow. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020