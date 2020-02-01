Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Catherine Of Sienna Parish, Corpus Christi Site
1694 Upper James St
Hamilton, ON
Assunta Bagnoli Obituary
The family of the late Assunta Bagnoli would like to express their heartfelt thanks to family, friends, and neighbours for their love, support, and kindness during our time of sorrow. We are truly grateful for the kind words, expressions of sympathy, food, perishable baskets, floral arrangements, mass cards, donations to charity, and Luigi's catering for our family luncheon; visits and attendance at the funeral home and funeral mass. We also wish to thank Father Mark Gatto of St. Catharine Of Sienna Parish, and the staff at Bay Gardens Funeral Home for their dignified and compassionate care. "Your memory will remain in our hearts forever" A memorial mass will be held at St. Catherine Of Sienna Parish, Corpus Christi Site 1694 Upper James St. Hamilton, On, L9B 1K6. On Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020
