IANTOMASI, Assunta April 23, 1940 - November 11, 2019 The family of the late Assunta Iantomasi wishes to thank everyone who attended the visitation and the funeral service. Also, thank you to family and friends who sent flowers, sympathy cards, memorial donations, and most importantly, offered comforting words and support during this difficult time. Assunta was a generous and caring woman who loved her family deeply. She will be forever loved and missed. A Memorial Mass will be held for Assunta at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 165 Prospect St. N, Hamilton at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020.
