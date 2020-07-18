It is with deep and profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Jody. After a brave and heroic battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Jody leaves behind her loving (common law) husband Gary Labatte. She will be greatly missed by her son, Craig Rushton (Erica Miller) daughter Courtney Rushton and Gary's daughter Kennedy Labatte. Her grandchildren, Ryder, Ivan and Maxwell Rushton and Lila Spekking. Cherished daughter to mother Emily MacKenzie (stepfather Ian MacKenzie) and father Glenn Astles. Will also be sadly missed by her brother Paul Astles (Kari) and stepsister Heather MacKenzie (Lauren York). Jody will be lovingly remembered by her nephew Kylen Astles, nieces Hayden and Harper York as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and close friends. Jody worked at L-3 Wescam (now L-3 Harris) and will be missed by many friends and co-workers who described her as a dedicated and respected professional who took tremendous pride in her work but balanced it with humour and fun. Jody was truly loved by so many who's lives she touched. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren. She had a zest for life with an infectious smile, a kind and generous nature and a wonderful sense of humour. Jody enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially going on wine tours, music festivals and dancing. Jody played baseball, hockey and ran many races always for a good cause...and always with her best friend and mother, Emily. We would like to give special thanks to all the attending nurses especially Marian of Bayshore Palliative Care and also Hillari and Victoria of Emmanuel House Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Cremation has already taken place. Due to Covid-19 there will be no Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life will be planned and held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer (www.nofcc.ca
), Emmanuel House Hospice or a charity of your choice
would be sincerely appreciated by her family.