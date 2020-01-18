|
|
After a lengthy illness on January 17, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, Audrey Barnard passed away. Beloved wife for 51 years to Jack. Loving mother of Cam (Brandy), and Kevin (Chris). Dear grandma of Autumn and Olivia. Dear sister of Shirley Wray (Bill) and predeceased by her brother David Turner (Margaret). Survived by several nieces and nephews. Audrey was a long time parishioner of Harmony Baptist Church also serving as a deacon at the church. She was quite popular in the senior ladies groups such as the Lunch and Learn group and the Just Petite Girls. Visitation will be held at Harmony Baptist Church, 1763 Upper James Street, on Tuesday, January 21st from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the church on Wednesday, January 22nd at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Audrey's memory can be made to the Memorial Fund of Harmony Baptist Church which will allow Audrey's legacy to continue to bless others. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020