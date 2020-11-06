On November 5, 2020, Audrey Carol (nee Bomberry) in her 79th year, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She leaves behind her loving husband Vincent of 56 years, sister Winnie (late Carmen Thomas), children Kevin, Karen and Monte, Graeme and Marcie, Ken and Tee, grandchildren Aamisk, Menaywaywyn, Mikenzie, Karisa, Tyler, Josh, Michael, Spencer, Amy, Vince, Whitney, Hayley, Howie, and Logan, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Special family of Laura and Jeff, Lauren and Jordan, Peter and Emilee and their families, predeceased by granddaughter Lil Karen. Predeceased by parents Andrew and Pauline and stepmother Ethel, siblings Allan and Frances (Cecil Froman). Audrey was a dedicated Teacher of the Cayuga language for over 25 years, she received her BA and B.Ed from Brock University. Special thanks to Dr. Trevor and the Palliative Care team, Brenda Moodie, PSW's and Care Partners. She will be resting at her home 3511 5th Line on Friday November 6th after 4pm, funeral and burial on Saturday November 7th at Onondaga Longhouse at 11:00am. Masks and social distancing guidelines in effect. www.rhbanderson.com