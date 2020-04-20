|
|
Passed away at Anson Place, Hagersville on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Wife of the late Clarence Kick. Loving mother of Johnie and Connie, Sandie and Dave, Pamela, Todd and Dayna, and the late Lucille. Dear grandma of 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Kenneth and Gladys Noble. Sister of Lucille, Kerri and Carole, Kenny and Jan , Ricky, Elizabeth and Henry, and the late Ivan, Elliott, Sandra, Ruby, Cody and Drusilla. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A private graveside was held at Six Nations Pentecostal Cemetery. Arrangements by Styres Funeral Home.www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020