Audrey Eileen JAFFRAY
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 17, 1928 - May 14, 2020 Peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Iain. Sadly missed by her sons Thomas, Donald, Bruce, Craig and John and their families. Dear grandmother of five grandchildren. Loving sister of Marjorie Gilroy. Predeceased by her brother Raymond Gamble. A private family service was held followed by interment at Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved