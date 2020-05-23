January 17, 1928 - May 14, 2020 Peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Iain. Sadly missed by her sons Thomas, Donald, Bruce, Craig and John and their families. Dear grandmother of five grandchildren. Loving sister of Marjorie Gilroy. Predeceased by her brother Raymond Gamble. A private family service was held followed by interment at Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.