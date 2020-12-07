Peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in her 80th year. Loving wife of the late Bill for 47 years. Devoted mother to Dave (Jodi) and Rob (Annette). Loving Grandma to Jason, Crystal, Sierra, Ashley, Jessica, Amber, Brendan and Hayden, and great-grandmother to Asher. Will be missed by her siblings Stuart (Karen) Gunby and Barry (Betty) Gunby and by her sisters in-law Lois (Tom) Smith and Barb Kerr. Predeceased by her loving parents Erwin and Marjory Gunby, by her siblings Joan (Stan) Elliott, Glenn (Jean) Gunby. Also predeceased by Bill's siblings Harold (Laura) Kerr, Gertie (Gordon) MacLean, Ella (Clarence) Hood, Velma (Ross) Patterson, Marie (Roy) Coburn, Mary (John) Nicholson, Jack (Doris) Kerr, and Russell, who died in infancy. Audrey will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Audrey was a longtime member of Freelton United Church, and sang in the choir for over 30 years. The family would like to thank nurse Mui Tran, all the PSWs and staff of Bayshore and the VON, daughter-in-law Annette Kerr, and good friends Naomi Shepherd and Janet Knowles for the compassion, care and love they showed to our mother. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown, where the Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to capacity restrictions, a limited number will be able to attend either the visitation or funeral. RSVP on the funeral home website or by calling 905-689-4852. The Funeral and Graveside Service will be livestreamed for those not able to attend in person. Interment at St. Paul's Presbyterian Cemetery, Burlington. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations made to Freelton United Church or the VON in memory of Audrey would be appreciated by the family. To RSVP, Access the Livestream, and sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com