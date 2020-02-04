|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Audrey Joan Hammond. Audrey passed away peacefully at the age of 88 at St Peter's Residence in Hamilton, Ont. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, Richard Orville Hammond; her two children, Son Bruce Hammond (Joan) and their daughters, The Calgary Girls, Sheena Hammond, Kelsey Hammond (Tim) and their expected baby in May, Meaghan Wade (Brendan), great-grandson Gordon, and her daughter, Barbara Deehan (Tom) and their daughters Krista Rubio (David), great-grandchildren Nicolas Rubio and Julia Rubio, Andrea Gayle (Gary), great-grandchildren Ethan Gayle and Gabriella (Gabi) Gayle and Kimberly Schreiber (Joey). Loving daughter of Edna and John Roy Bennett. Dear sister of the late Vernon Knott (Eve). Sister-in-law of Dorell Brightwell (Harry), and the late Dean Hammond (Betty), Lois White (Frank), Harold Hammond (Helen), Inez Powell (Don), Ron Hammond (Betty), along with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give their heartfelt thank you for the kindness and care given to Audrey at St. Peter's Residence. The family will receive friends at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster, on Wednesday, February 5th from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday, February 6th from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will take place at 11 am in the chapel. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hamilton Health Sciences, Heart and Stroke team would be appreciated by Audrey's family. BEAUTIFUL WIFE AND MOTHER
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020