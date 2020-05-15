Laslo, Audrey (York) On May 11th, in her 82nd year, Mom passed peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital after a lengthy illness. Predeceased by husband Jim, parents Orton and May York, sister Eleanor, brother Butch, brothers-in-law Rudy and Harold, and great-granddaughter Hannah. Audrey is survived by children Allan (Kira), Laurie (Mike), Jamie (Dolly), Cindy (Paul) and Cocoa, siblings Marilyn (Fred), Mickey, Linda, brother-in-law Fred, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren who will all miss her cooking and baking. Audrey was a retired employee of Dofasco. Special thanks to the nurses of Hamilton General Hospital 8 West. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place in the coming months.



