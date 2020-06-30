Audrey MacDonald

Born in Alma, Ontario on March 20, 1935, Audrey passed away at Orchard Terrace on Monday, June 22, 2020. She leaves behind her loving husband Edward Rodden, children Kim MacDonald, Darlene Bramer who was like a daughter to her, her niece Audrey Manson and nephew Charles Manson. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Mabel Kopas and sister Peggy Manson. Thank you to her close friends who have always been there for her. Special thanks to the staff of Orchard Terrace for their sincere care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 30, 2020.