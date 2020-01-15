|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our devoted mother, Audrey Marie Whittle. She died peacefully at home in her 89th year. Predeceased by her husband, Norman. She leaves behind her children; John (Janice), Linda Barlow (Larry, 2003), Mary Spencer, and Jim (Beth); and her sister, Frances Batoff (Bill, 2010). She will be missed by her grandchildren; Jessica, Julie (Keith), Wesley, Grant (Paula), Daniel, her great-grandchildren Carter, Jaxon, Lincoln, Parker, Leyla, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters; Alice and Ila, her brother John (Joan) and her sister-in-law Mary. She will also be missed by her beloved dog, Holly. Audrey worked for several years as a medical secretary and later returned to school, to become an RPN. She worked as a nurse at the General Hospital. In later years, she worked at Macassa Lodge and the Wellington Nursing Home. She retired from nursing at the age of 65. Audrey was a long-time member of Paramount Drive Alliance Church where she was active in the Kindness Outreach Program. She enjoyed traveling with her sister, Frances, and shared many great experiences around the world. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Frances and Bill's cottage in Perth, Ontario where many happy memories were made. A private family service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton - Burlington SPCA, a favourite charity of hers, would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020