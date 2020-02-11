Home

Passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Martin for 59 years. Loving mother of Lisa and Trevor Weisbrot, and Max and Tara Baller. Cherished grandmother of Mike, Jon, Sarah, and Jason. Dear sister of Robert Newstead. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10 a.m., until the time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. If desired, as expressions of sympathy donations to would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020
