Elley, Audrey May "Babs Peacefully on April 4, 2020 at Extendicare, Audrey Elley passed away in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Norman(2014). Loving mother of Carol Hesketh (Ernie) and David (Kerry) and her son Nick(Bryn). Proud Gramma of Evan Hesketh(Megan). Predeceased by her siblings Muriel Muir(Robert) and Shirley Fawcett(Don). Predeceased by her infant son, John. Dear friend of the late Alice Anderson(Bill). Audrey will be remembered by several nieces and nephews. She enjoyed yoga exercises and pilates. Audrey always enjoyed the comradery as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Burlington Navy Club and the Sackville Seniors Center. She especially loved spending time with family and friends. A special thanks to the staff at Caroline Place and Extendicare for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a celebration Audrey's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the SPCA or a . www.dermodys.com When tomorrow starts without me Don't think we're far apart For every time you think of me I'm right here, in your heart
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020