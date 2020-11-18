1936 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Mother, Nana and Great-Nana on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in her 84th year. Audrey is now reunited with her beloved husband Dennis (2019). Audrey and Dennis were married in England on June 25, 1960 sharing and loving life together for 59 beautiful years. Immigrating from England in 1969 with their 2 children Keith and Claire, they built a wonderful life here in Canada. Audrey was a long time employee of St Peter's Hospital until she retired. Audrey will be dearly missed by her son Keith (Jody), Daughter Claire (JIm), grandchildren Stephanie, Daniel and Michelle (Mike) great-grandchildren Taylor, Leeland and Baby Layla. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all the staff at Chartwell Willowgrove for their endless love and support for our Mother... The dedication you all show towards your residence, their families and your profession goes miles beyond expectations especially during these trying times. Cremation has already taken place and there will be a family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Audreys memory. Rest in Peace little Audrey, God Bless and as Dad always told us "We Shall Never Walk Alone"