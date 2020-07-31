Born February 5, 1927 to parents Ivy and Arthur Langdon. Brothers Don and Arthur and sister Marjorie. Predeceased by her son Dan (1997). On July 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. With broken hearts we announce the passing of our precious mother Audrey who went peacefully to heaven. Loving mother to Judy (Bill), Nancy, Anthony (Jenn) and Theresa. Loving nana to 10 beautiful and caring grandchildren and five precious great grandchildren, who were the love of her life. Also leaving many friends and relatives. Mom will always be remembered for her entertaining ways, her fun loving spirit and her love and laughter to all. Everyone who met her loved her. Special thank you to Mark Laforme who was very special to mom. She followed Mark throughout his career and enjoyed every minute of his music and watching him play. We are so grateful to Mark for making her life complete. Special thank you to Elaine, Tamara and all the staff of SJV who spoiled and cared for mom. There will be no service at mom's request, cremation has taken place. Mom- go find your "Tall Boy" Dan Forever loved We will be seeing you



