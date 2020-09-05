Audrey WEIR

Unexpectedly in her 100th year, on September 2nd, 2020 the world lost a very special lady. She will be dearly missed by her sons Paul (Christine) and Mike (Barbara), daughters Lynn, and Anita "Neet" (Orest), as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Audrey was born in Stockton-on-Tees, England and married her childhood sweetheart, William ("Moss" or "Bill") Weir in 1941. Audrey and Bill celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before his passing in 2002. Audrey made many friends throughout her life and loved nothing more than a good laugh. She was an active volunteer with several charities and was always willing to roll up her sleeves and help out at fundraisers and sales, usually benefiting her favourite animal charities. She was a lady through and through who loved jewelry and was always beautifully dressed. Audrey's shortbread, scones, and nutty brittle, which no one has been able to duplicate, were world renowned. She had a lifelong love of animals which she passed along to her children. Audrey's love of life, acceptance of everyone, positive attitude have endeared her to generations and she will be dearly missed by extended family in England, Scotland, France and the United States, and scores of friends near and far. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence for providing a joyful, loving home for Audrey and a very special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of 8 South at Hamilton General Hospital for the wonderful care and comfort they provided. Cremation has taken place and a small private family gathering will take place. Audrey has requested that donations be made to her favourite charity: Animal Adoptions of Flamborough, P.O. Box 71, Waterdown, ON, L8N 2Z7 or at anadoptflam.com
, in her memory and in lieu of flowers.