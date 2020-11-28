WHEELER, Audrey (nee McIntyre) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Audrey Wheeler on November 24, 2020, in her 87th year, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Loving wife of the late Leonard Wheeler for 62 years, dear mother of Karen Raike (George), Susan Wheeler (Chaim Katz) and Nancy Leclair. Loving Nanna of Jeffrey, Scott (Jen), Paul, Tianna, Amy (Joseph). Cherished GG of Caden, Lilian, and Myles, fondly remember by Michael Leclair. Daughter of the late Lenard and Florence McIntyre. Predeceased by her loving brothers Lennard, Earle, George and dear sister Elsie Woolley. Audrey will be missed by many more family and friends in Wales and Saskatchewan and by all those whose lives she touched. Audrey was an employee at her beloved Sears for 22 years and had many fond memories of her time there and the many friends she met along the way. A longtime member and volunteer of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 58 and supported the many campaigns and committees for years along with her husband Len. We are thankful to her dear friends especially Pat and Louise who helped support Audrey. Also, a big thank you to Audrey's family-friends; Simone, Margaret, Olive, Graham, Jim, Eva and Thelma at the Wellington Retirement Home. Our family will never forget the kindness and care provided by the doctors and staff at Idlewyld Manor especially Cindy, Nicole and our special angel Twinkle. Due to Covid restrictions a private family service of Remembrance will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey's memory can be made to the Poppy Fund at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 58, 1180 Barton St. E. Hamilton, On L8H 2V7