|
|
At the Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton on Monday, February 4, 2020, Augusto Clazzer at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Antonia (2013). Dear father of Marcello (Stephanie) and their family Amber (Mike) and great-grandson Lincoln, Marcello Jr., Cassandra, Vito (Lorena) and their family Melissa (Vinko), August (Raquel) and Flavio (Vesna) and their family Jordan (Tea) and Antoinette (Cam). Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday, February 9th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Vigil Prayers for Augusto will be held Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 20 Idlewood Avenue, Hamilton on Monday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020