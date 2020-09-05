1/1
Augusto "Nino" DiBerardo
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Nino at Juravinski Cancer Centre, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 83 on September 3, 2020. Nino is survived by his former spouse Melina. Loving Father of Angelo (Melody), John (Anna) and Luana. Caring Nonno of 15 grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Augustino and Angelina. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Juravinski Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. Donations to Juravinski Cancer Center would be greatly appreciated by the family. "Forever in our hearts and always in our prayers"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
