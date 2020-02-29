|
Peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in her 87th year. Predeceased by her husband Pieter and 2 sons, Mel and Alex. Loving mother of Roy (Sandy) and Wendy (late Norman). Beloved grandmother of Jeanette, Johanna, Melanie, Rebecca, Jennifer and Kevin and great grandmother to Benjamin, David and Emily. Sadly missed by her brother Henry, and predeceased by her brothers Pete, Tom, Dirk, Louis, Jan, Alex, Wijbren and Nanning and her sisters Anne Idzinga, Frances Terpstra and Trijntje Schiphof. Friends will be received by the family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 2-4 & 6-8 at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas, where the Service for Agnes will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock. Cremation to follow. Expressions of Sympathy to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Margaret's Place Hospice would be appreciated. Please sign Agnes' online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020