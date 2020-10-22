Avanell SCHERER

Peacefully at home on October 16, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Ronald for 58 years. Loving Mother of Grant (Joanne). Proud grandmother Of James and Katlin. Dear sister of Geraldine (Wayne) Hogaboom and predeceased by her brother George. Avanell was a teacher and a consultant with the HWDSB for many years. She was president of the OBEA and also received the Hilmer Award for outstanding business teacher in Ontario. She authored textbooks on Typing and Business English. As a gardener, she has won 10 Trillium awards. Her leisure time was spent travelling and skiing. In keeping with Avanell's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. If so desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 22, 2020.