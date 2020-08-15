Loving and devoted wife to her predeceased husband Philip for over 67 years and proud Mother of Berenice Fletcher (Dan), Hilary Meyers (Alex), Pamela Sargent (Drago), and Susy Leach (Ken) including seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, has passed away peacefully on August 13th at home at age 88, with her four daughters by her side. Avis came to Canada from England with her husband and first two girls over 50 years ago to start a new adventure, then having two more girls here in Canada. Avis was one of the first female driving instructors in Hamilton, she never let gender or bias get in the way. Avis was very involved with her church, being an active member of the CWL for over 40 years, it was such a great honour for her and my dad to help young couples in marriage preparation, she was always asked "what makes a good marriage" and her answer was always "just love one another - there will be good days and bad days - but with love in your hearts for each other - you will be able to overcome and work together". Mom's number one priority was always looking after her family and household. She was always there for us, never making judgement, she was the one you turned to when you needed some advice - she will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched. Special thanks to all the health care workers who made her life so much easier, treated her with such great respect, and even in her final days, lovingly, tenderly, and compassionately took care of her. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1919 King Street East (between Rosedale and Cochrane) on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. COVID procedures are in place. Celebration of life Mass will be immediate family only. Interment will follow on Monday, August 17, at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (600 Spring Gardens Road, Burlington), all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke's Parish Building Fund or the Cancer Assistance Program. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com