Peacefully on Sunday January 12, 2020 at Macassa Lodge, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Yoshio "Eddie" Tonogai. Loving mother of Elaine (Peter Aimone), Blake (Karen) and Annette (Brad Rennick). Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Ashley, Benjamin (Jody), Jessica (Sam), Midori (Nick) , Marcus, Simon and Owen. Sadly missed by great grandchildren James, William, Hutton, Grady and Henry. Dear sister of Miyeko Sugamori, Hideo Takasaki, Yukio Tannoch and Gary Takasaki. Predeceased by Frank Takasaki, Sumie Takashima and Toshie Miura. Will be sadly missed by her close friends and many nieces, nephews and their children. The family invite friends to a time of visitation on Friday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm at the DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ROBINSON CHAPEL (King Street East at Wellington) Hamilton. Funeral service in the chapel on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Cremation to follow at a later date. Memorial donations to the Hamilton Canadian Japanese Cultural Centre (hamiltoncjcc.ca) and or the Momiji Healthcare Society (momiji.on.ca) can be made. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the care and support provided by the staff at Aberdeen Gardens and Macassa Lodge.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020