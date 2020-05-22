Passed away, peacefully, at the Meadows Long Term Care Facility in her 87th year. Predeceased by her parents, Jack and Bertha Kennedy. Marie will be forever missed by her "chosen family", Neil & Tracy Mogensen, Kaila & Steven Hunt, Ryan Mogensen & Liz Wilson. She was an adored G.G. to Lucas, Zoey & Madden. Marie retired from the Law Firm of Yachetti, Lanza & Restivo, on her 60th birthday. She was an avid Blue Jays and Bulldogs fan. Her love of animals, big & small, joyfully filled much of her time. Our sincere gratitude goes to every staff member at The Meadows. A special thank you to Dr. Anne Douglas for her care and support. In keeping with Marie's wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Hamilton Cemetery. Our thanks to M.A. Clark & Sons funeral home for help with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store