B. "Marie" KENNEDY
1933-09-10 - 2020-05-16
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share B.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away, peacefully, at the Meadows Long Term Care Facility in her 87th year. Predeceased by her parents, Jack and Bertha Kennedy. Marie will be forever missed by her "chosen family", Neil & Tracy Mogensen, Kaila & Steven Hunt, Ryan Mogensen & Liz Wilson. She was an adored G.G. to Lucas, Zoey & Madden. Marie retired from the Law Firm of Yachetti, Lanza & Restivo, on her 60th birthday. She was an avid Blue Jays and Bulldogs fan. Her love of animals, big & small, joyfully filled much of her time. Our sincere gratitude goes to every staff member at The Meadows. A special thank you to Dr. Anne Douglas for her care and support. In keeping with Marie's wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Hamilton Cemetery. Our thanks to M.A. Clark & Sons funeral home for help with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved