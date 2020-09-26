1/1
Baker Mona GIBSON
It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Mona Irene Gibson on Sunday, September 20th 2020. Predeceased by husband Fred. Wonderful Mother and Nana of Sandra, Guy, Claude, Bobby, Michael, Sandy and their families. Loving Sister of Walter (predeceased), Don, Margaret and Dorothy. Mona was loved, adored and will be sadly missed by a long list of family and friends. The Family would like to send a heartfelt thank-you to St. Joseph's Team B doctors and the amazing nurses of the 4th floor. Cremation has occurred and a small family celebration of life will be held at a later date. "You were an angel in the shape of our Mom


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
