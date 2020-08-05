Born July 7, 1931; left this life March 30, 2020. Husband of Paul for 63 years; mother of Mary Edmondstone (Daniel), Burlington; Dr. John Blake (Angela, deceased), Halifax; grandmother to Thomas (Abby), Paul and James; sister of Beverly Nyberg and the late Patricia Bolger (Thomas). Barbara was the eldest daughter of Lt. Colonel Dalton Johnston and Geraldine Casey of Peterborough. Visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (287 Plains Rd E, Burlington) on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m-5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask.