Barbara passed away peacefully at Extendicare Nursing Home in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late William (2013) of 70 years. Lovingly remembered by her sons Bill (Sharon), Mike (Pat), Phil (Sandra), and Doug (Penny). She was also a grandmother of 9, a great-grandmother of 12 and a great-great grandmother of 2. At mom's request, cremation has taken place with an immediate private family service. Many thanks to Dr. Mehul Patel, and all the Dundurn Staff at Extendicare for their care and compassion.