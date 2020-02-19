|
|
Peacefully on February 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving wife of the late Helmut Edelmann. Barbara was born in Ohsweken, Ontario to her beloved late parents Joseph and Frances Garlow. Cherished mother to daughters Debora Edelmann and Margaret Edelmann. Much loved Grandmother to Terry Edelmann. She will be dearly missed by her brothers Andrew Garlow, Peter Garlow, and Barry Garlow. Predeceased by her brother Joseph Garlow Jr., nephews Jeremy Garlow, and Tommy Schroeder and her loving dog Missy. Barbara fought a 30 year courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was a school teacher on the Six Nations Reserve before moving to New York City to work for the airlines at LaGuardia Airport. She met her husband, Helmut, in NYC where her two daughters would eventually be born before Helmut's death in 1976. After the loss of her beloved Helmut she moved back to Canada where she built a life and eventually retired from the Ontario Government in the mid 90's. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405). A Celebration of Barbara's Life will take place at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the SPCA or Parkinsons would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020