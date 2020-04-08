|
Passed away peacefully at Creek Way Village on April 4, 2020 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of 54 years and best friend of Ron. Predeceased by her loving parents, Philip and Winnie Lightheart, and by her dear sister Olive and brother Phil. Barb was a teacher with the Halton School Board and the Sports Chairman for B.I.G. for many years. Special thanks for the kind and compassionate care given by Dr. Thomson and the staff of Creek Way. An Angel named Maribel deserves special mention too. In keeping with Barb's wishes, cremation has already taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made the Willow Foundation, St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation Hamilton, the Carpenter Hospice or to a . Condolences, photos and memories may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020