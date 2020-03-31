Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hoffmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Hoffmann (Lambier) Hoffmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Hoffmann (Lambier) Hoffmann Obituary
Passed peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas on March 14, 2020 in her 89th year. After a private family service, she was interred at White Chapel Cemetery in Hamilton. Daughter of Lorne Francis Lambier, Q.C. and Anne Isabel Lambier (nee Wingfield) of Hamilton, Ontario. Sister of the late Joan Francis Lambier and mother of the late Carol Ann Hoffmann. She will be sadly missed by remaining family members. Loving sister of John Alexander Lambier and his wife Barbara Lambier, devoted wife of Herbert Hoffmann, loving mother of Joan Plonski, and caring aunt of Robert Lambier and Christopher Lambier. In the words of her great-grandfather Alexander Hamilton Wingfield: "Gone but not forgotten."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -